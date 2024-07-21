Teen on Dirt-Bike Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Park Hall

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of 18400 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the dirt bike struck a sedan, with the teenaged male rider laying in the roadway with serious lower-body injuries while going in and out of consciousness.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby. Trooper 7’s flight medics stationed at the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood responded to the scene by vehicle, with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landing nearby.

The victim was flown to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.

The operator of the sedan denied having any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

