Night Construction Work Scheduled for Delabrooke Bridge July 21st to 25th, 2024

REMINDER!! The St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is announcing upcoming construction and major repairs scheduled for the Delabrooke Bridge, located on Delabrooke Road, in Mechanicsville, from the intersection of Riverview Road north-eastward for approximately 500 ft, starting on Sunday, July 21, 2024, and continuing through Thursday, July 25, 2024, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During these times, Delabrooke Road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge crossing over Horse Landing Creek. Local traffic will be permitted only for access to residential entrances. Posted dates and times could be modified by weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as an additional reminder.

For additional information, please contact DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3531.