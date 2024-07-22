Drug Arrest in Prince Frederick: Fentanyl Distributor Arrested

On the evening of July 17, 2024, detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) observed a suspicious vehicle in the Calvert Towne neighborhood in Prince Frederick. The dark gray Nissan, known for its association with Sharon Oshee Pratt, 21 of Washington DC, was parked in the area.

Sharon Pratt is a familiar name to the detectives due to previous investigations into the distribution of counterfeit Fentanyl pills disguised as 30mg Oxycodone pills. These pills are blue with the imprint “M 30” and are commonly distributed in Calvert County.

Shortly after, the vehicle left the area and was stopped by Detectives for a faulty tail light on Armory Road. The driver, Kaya Vasquez Ward, provided her license, but Pratt, seated in the front, refused to identify himself, however, Detectives recognized Pratt from prior encounters.

Upon asking both occupants to exit the vehicle, a K9 unit was brought in and alerted to the presence of drugs. Ward and Pratt were detained, and a search of the vehicle revealed a torn plastic bag with white residue in the driver’s door pocket.

A search of Pratt’s person uncovered multiple plastic bags containing suspected Fentanyl pills:

10 pills in his right jacket pocket

20 pills in his left jacket pocket

14 pills in his groin area

20 pills in his underwear

A plastic bag in his right shorts pocket

$266 in various folds in multiple pockets

An iPhone in his jacket pocket

The pills matched the counterfeit Fentanyl pills Pratt is known to distribute and based on the appearance and imperfections, detectives confirmed they were fake Oxycodone.

Pratt was read his Miranda Rights, which he acknowledged, claiming the pills were for personal use. However, detectives noted that 64 pills are far more than a typical user would possess, indicating distribution intent. The separate folds of money further suggested drug sales.

All items, including the pills, money, baggies, and Pratt’s phone, were seized as evidence. The pills will be tested at the Maryland State Police Lab, and Pratt was charged with several offenses, including possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl and possession of a large amount of Fentanyl.

Pratt was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During questioning, Ward revealed she had picked up Pratt earlier in Bowie and drove him to Calvert, where he engaged in suspected drug activity for 30-40 minutes.

