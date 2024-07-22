Indian Head Man Charged with Drug Distribution – Police in Charles County Recover Large Amounts of Drugs

On July 3, 2024, as part of an ongoing drug investigation, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a home on Jameson Court in Indian Head.

The suspect, Domonique Carlton Hawkins, age 31, of Indian Head, was taken into custody away from the home. During the search nearly $50,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and cannabis were recovered as well as drug packaging materials.

On July 3, 2024, detectives conducted surveillance on Jameson Court, and Hawkins was observed leaving the home and sitting in the 2015 Toyota Camry driven by his girlfriend, Sharleah Queen.

Detectives maintained surveillance as the vehicle proceeded to Dash In located on Indian Head Highway. Detectives made contact with Hawkins, placing him under arrest and transporting him back to his home on Jameson Court, and at 11:27 AM, entry was made into the residence.

Upon searching the home, detectives discovered the following:

An identification card and pieces of mail addressed to Hawkins in his room.

A backpack containing a heat seal bag with approximately 92 grams of cocaine hydrochloride (HCL).

A safe containing Hawkins’ passport and $3,185 in US currency, placed in different folds and denominations.

New and unused glassine bags commonly used to package cocaine in the bedroom.

Parts of a Ziploc bag, indicating packaging of drugs for sale.

Various amounts of cannabis in the bedroom, including:

Two bags (46 grams and 118 grams) in a shopping bag.

Three smaller tied bags (88 grams total).

Another heat-sealed bag (118 grams) next to $209 in US currency in a dresser drawer.

In the kitchen:

A large tied bag of cannabis (69 grams) on top of the cabinets.

A metal sifter with white residue, used in the production of crack cocaine.

A tied bag of cannabis (227 grams) over the oven.

Two tied bags of suspected CDS (14 grams of cocaine HCL and 32 grams of crack cocaine) on top of the refrigerator.

A digital scale with white residue, used to weigh drugs.

A Pyrex measuring cup with white residue and scratch marks, used in cooking crack cocaine.

A metal spoon with suspected CDS residue.

Several opened boxes of baking soda, used in producing crack cocaine.

During an interview Hawkins was advised of his Miranda rights and acknowledged understanding them. He claimed to have lived at the residence “not for a long time” and admitted to using drugs every other day since he was 14. He stated he was not employed.

The search yielded no drug user paraphernalia to support Hawkins’ claims of using crack cocaine. The total weight of cannabis recovered was 1,116 grams, valued at $22,320. The total weight of cocaine HCL recovered was 106 grams, valued at $21,200. The total weight of crack cocaine recovered was 32 grams, valued at $6,400. The cocaine HCL and crack cocaine were confirmed using the Thermo Scientific TruNarc analyzer.

Hawkins was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, and other related charges.

On July 10, a judge ordered Hawkins could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.