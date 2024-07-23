This July, Celebrate ‘Where You Belong’ with St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks

This July, join St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks as we celebrate how St. Mary’s County is a stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient community because of parks and recreation.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting our community to share their experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation mean to them.

With everything from summer camps to swimming, there are plenty of ways that you can celebrate with us! The month kicked off with a series of “Where You Belong” ideas posted to our social media platforms. The 20 Ways to Enjoy July series features a wide variety of activities and interests that St. Mary’s County has to offer for you and your family. Don’t miss out, follow along at www.Facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation and www.Instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks!

St. Mary’s County R&P encourages everyone who supports parks and recreation to share how it has fostered belonging, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them with us on social media, using the hashtag #WhereYouBelong.

Learn more about St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate.