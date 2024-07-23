Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested for 2023 Home Invasion and 1st-Degree Assault

July 23, 2024

Delontey Montario Butler, 31, of Lexington Park

Delontey Montario Butler, 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 21. Butler was wanted on open warrants for home invasion, first-degree assault, and related charges.

The warrants stemmed from a 2023 incident in which Butler allegedly entered a residence, wielded a folding pocketknife, and lunged at the victim.

The victim also reported that Butler produced a firearm from his waistband and threatened to shoot.

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, following an investigation into Butler’s whereabouts, the suspect was apprehended in a residential area in the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park after a short foot pursuit.

Butler faces charges including home invasion, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use during the commission of a violent crime, and additional related offenses.

He was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.


