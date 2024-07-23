Harm Reduction Services Now Offered at Leonardtown Office

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is expanding its Harm Reduction Program (HRP) services to the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown at 21580 Peabody Street. Services will also continue at the Health Hub in Lexington Park.

Community members can now access Harm Reduction services at both the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown and the Health Hub in Lexington Park, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Services are available on a walk-in basis.

HRP uses practical strategies to reduce health risks and make treatment available for persons with substance use disorder. It emphasizes understanding a person’s readiness for change and mitigating the harms of substance use disorder. HRP services now expanded to Leonardtown include:

Evaluation and medication treatment for opioid use disorder

Collection and safe disposal of used syringes

Test Strips for fentanyl and xylazine

Hepatitis C testing and treatment

HIV testing and referral to treatment

Linkage to treatment, recovery, and community support services

Peer education

Overdose response training and naloxone distribution

Rapid Analysis of Drugs (RAD)

Testing for sexually transmitted infections

Referrals for wound care

“Harm reduction programs lower infection and disease transmission, prevent fatal overdoses, and make it more likely that people with substance use disorder will get connected to treatment and recovery support services,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Expanding Harm Reduction Program services to our Leonardtown office makes it easier for our community members across the county to get the confidential help that they need.”