New Member Sought for St. Mary’s County Planning Commission

July 23, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving as a volunteer member of the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is charged with reviewing certain development applications and plans for consistency with the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Plan and various provisions of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance.

Generally, the Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Applicants must have some business and/or planning experience. Learn more about the Planning Commission at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/plancom.

Interested citizens should complete the online application (include attached resume) at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on August 5, 2024.

Questions about St. Mary’s County Boards, Committees, and/or Commissions may be directed to Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1700 or [email protected].

