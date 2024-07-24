Virginia Couple Arrested at Tiki Bar on Solomons Island After Fight with Security

In the early hours of July 21, 2024, Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two individuals outside the Tiki Bar located on Solomons Island following a disturbance that escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement officers.

Deputy First Class McCourt reported that at approximately 12:08 AM, while on patrol in the area, he observed what appeared to be an active fight involving the Tiki Bar security staff. Upon exiting his patrol vehicle, he identified an individual, later confirmed as Craig Michael Conway, age 53, of Arlington, VA, attempting to advance on the security personnel. Despite multiple loud verbal commands from police to back away, Conway continued to scream and push forward, causing a scene in front of onlookers.

Deputy McCourt attempted to arrest Conway, who resisted by pulling his arms away. The deputy took Conway to the ground using a double leg takedown to subdue him and place him in handcuffs. During the arrest, Conway’s girlfriend, Alina Pitts, age 30, of Arlington, VA, repeatedly tried to interfere, ignoring commands from police to back away.

Deputy First Class Tavares arrived to assist Deputy McCourt, and despite their combined efforts, Conway continued to resist being placed into the patrol vehicle, locking his legs in the door jam. Meanwhile, Pitts persisted in her attempts to intervene, grabbing Deputy McCourt’s arm and attempting to reach Conway. She was subsequently arrested by Deputy Tavares.

Both individuals exhibited signs of intoxication. Conway had a strong odor of alcohol and repeatedly asked the same questions, while Pitts had alcohol on her breath. EMS was called to check on Conway, who refused further medical treatment after initial evaluation. Pitts also refused medical attention.

The arrested individuals were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Conway faces charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, while Pitts is charged with interfering with an arrest and disorderly conduct.

