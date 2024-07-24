Joseph Linus Dean, Jr., 65, passed away July 11, 2024, at his home in Hollywood, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Scotland, MD to Mary Catherine “Sissy” (nee: Hayden) Dean of Hollywood, MD, and the late Joseph Linus Dean, Sr.

Joey was born and raised in St. Mary’s County and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 30 years. He was an avid Chevrolet and John Deere man who loved the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, and playing horseshoes. He was a quiet man, never meeting a stranger, and always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He had the most infectious smile and the biggest heart hidden under his hardened exterior. The greatest joys in his life were his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Sissy, Joey is survived by his daughter, Kelly Lynn Sampson (Mirko) of Freeport, FL, his sister, Debbie Gibson (Ellis) of Hollywood, MD; his grandchildren: Brayden, Kenley and Ronan Sampson; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Linus Dean, Sr. and his son, James “Jamie” Emerick Dean.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2024 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. visitation, with a Memorial Services celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Joey’s memory may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.