Becky Lee Zis, 73, of Charlotte Hall, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2024. On July 2, 1951, Becky was born to William and Dora Kitchen in Takoma Park, MD.

In 1993, she began work as a secretary for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. She enjoyed what she did for a living and loved to spend time with “her guys” at the office.

In 1966, she met James Zis at Bladensburg High School. Becky and James were married on July 22, 1971, and were blessed with three children, William Zis (Jennifer) of Prince Frederick, MD, Nikki Dawkins (Troy) of Lusby, MD, and Jenifer Toner (Paul) of Chesapeake, VA.

Becky retired in 2018 after 25 years in the field. During her leisure time, she relished trips to the beach, reading, solving word puzzles and games, crocheting, attending craft fairs, exploring genealogy, watching British TV shows, and had a passion for Motown music, Jimi Hendrix, and Iron Butterfly.

Becky’s parents and cherished husband passed away before her. She is survived by her children, sisters Pamela Portzen of White Plains, MD, Cindy Allen of Charlotte Hall, MD, Linda Atchinson of LaPlata, MD, and grandchildren Nate Dawkins, Sophia Toner, Caleb Toner, Mia Zis, Ryder Ruifrok, Jack Ruifrok, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held the following day at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace 38888 Doctor Johnson Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart and Lung Association. https://www.lung.org

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.