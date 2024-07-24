John Wesley Baden, a cherished husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was 60 years old.

He is predeceased by Paul – his father, and survived by his devoted wife – Gloria, his mother – Carolyn, their two beloved children – Victoria and Douglas, two pet cats – Soup and Breadstick, and numerous friends of his children who regarded him as a father figure. He is also survived by his siblings – Paul, Kathy, Robin, and Shelley, as well as three brothers-in-law – Sergio, Alex, and Adrian.

John’s nurturing spirit touched everyone he encountered, leaving a lasting impression of kindness and compassion. Born on August 13, 1963, John’s life was characterized by a deep commitment to his family, country, and community. He served honorably for 27 years in the Air National Guard at Andrews Air Force Base. Known as everyone’s go-to handyman, John had an encyclopedic knowledge of airplanes, which extended to virtually any machine imaginable. His occupation often required international travel; thus John grew to love every part of the world he visited, holding a particular fondness for his time in Germany.

John met the love of his life, Gloria, on a blind date that never ended. They were married twice, first in a civil ceremony on December 21st, 2001, and later in a church ceremony on June 2nd, 2002. In the following three years, they gave birth to two wonderful children, Victoria in 2002, and Douglas in 2004. Soon after, he retired from his service and became a wonderful stay-at-home dad, and dedicated his time to his children. From being involved in their schooling to partaking in their hobbies as a group, he was often found spending quality time with them.

John was a man connected deeply to nature. He was an outdoorsman; a hunter, a fisher, and a caretaker of wildlife. His wanderlust didn’t stop at occupational travel: He enjoyed hunting trips across North America, from Colorado to Canada, accompanied by friends who shared his adventurous spirit. At home, he cared for his farm with steadfast commitment, gardening and maintaining his fields. When it came to friends and family, John was captivating as a whimsical and vivid storyteller. He shared his life and wisdom through words and experience. His playful side shone through in his love for playing video games with his kids and partaking in their shared hobbies.

A celebration of John’s life will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm officiated by Father Martino Choi at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Robert S. Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Rest in peace, Johnny. You will be dearly missed.

