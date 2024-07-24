Dorothy Ann (D.A.) Davidson, 68, of Churchton, MD, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2024. On June 4, 1956, Dorothy was born in Washington, DC to Charles and Esther (Hall) Daugherty.

Dorothy was blessed with three children, Roy Brown (Trena) of Churchton, MD, Crystal Brown (Deric) of Churchton, MD, and Matthew Brown (April) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Robert Davidson Jr., and siblings Freeman J. Daugherty, Chuck Daugherty, Rosemary Lephew, and Betty Nichols. She is survived by her children, her brothers Eddie (Cindy), Wayne (Laura), and Charles (Vicky) Daugherty, sisters Cora Patch, and Paula Moran (Cliff), as well as grandchildren Kayla, Caitlyn, Collin, Joshua, Mark, Alayna, RJ, Alyssa, DJ and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Marah, Kinsley, Camden, and Lauren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

In 1974, Dorothy began work as a computer analyst/programmer and worked her way up to Project Manager for the Department of Defense. She enjoyed what she did for a living. Dorothy retired in 2018 after many years in the field. During her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, visiting the casino, and playing slot machines. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with the service beginning at 11:30 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at St. John Regis Catholic Church Cemetery, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Celebration of life following the burial at the Brown’s residence located at 30570 Lakota Lane Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

