Joseph “Joe Joe” Francis Yates, 64, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away on July 11, 2024.

Joe Joe was born on August 19, 1959, in Leonardtown, Maryland, to the late Thomas Benedict Yates and the late Agnes Bernice Young Yates.

Joe Joe was a passionate Washington Redskins fan. He held on to the team’s original name, refusing to call them the Commanders. He loved the race track, softball games, cookouts, parties, and dancing. There was rarely a celebration he didn’t attend. Joe Joe was always cracking jokes, ensuring everyone around him was always laughing. On occasions, if you did not see him, you knew he was around, because you would hear the “Woo Woo” bellowing out from near and afar. His presence was a staple in Oakville, and he cherished spending time in King & Kennedy. Even after moving to Leonardtown, his heart remained in Oakville. He tried to return daily to connect with his friends and community.

Joe Joe was always willing to help out others, if and when he could. Once you met him, you became his “Buddy” or “Homeboy”.

Joe Joe is survived by his daughter: Erica Parnell (Kareem) and sisters: Catherine Ann Bush (John), Sharon Marie Veney, Angela Bencine Yates Greene, and Agnes Charlene Yates; and brother, Michael David Yates (Shirley); and numerous other relatives and friends. A special thanks is extended to Jeneen Smith for her support.

He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved daughter Nakia Rochelle Bush, his sister Diane Elizabeth Yates, and his brother Thomas Benedict Yates.

Joe Joe’s spirit and energy will be missed by all who knew him.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with a Memorial Service starting at 12:00 noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

