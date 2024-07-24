Betty Lea Thompson, 93, peacefully passed away at her home on July 17, 2024. She was surrounded by her family who cared for and comforted her in her final days. Betty was born in Brandywine, WV to Forest and Beulah Hartman on Sept. 9, 1930.

On June 1, 1949, Betty was married to the love of her life, James H. Thompson, Jr. They were blessed with nine children, James H. Thompson, III of Hughesville, MD, Deborah J. Thompson (Ira Jekowsky) of Virginia, Vicki Lynn McDonagh (Brian) of Mechanicsville, MD, Terri Lee Whisman (Rick) of Waldorf, MD, Sherri Ann Waid (Gary) of Hughesville, MD, Garry Orin Thompson of Hughesville, MD, Patricia Sue Thompson of North Carolina, Christine Joy Harpold (Mike) of South Carolina, and Charles Edward Thompson.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband James H. Thompson, Jr., son Charles Edward Thompson, and sisters Allene McCoy, and Hilda Harris.

Betty’s essence was family. She was the center of the universe to her husband, her 9 children, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. There wasn’t enough space in Betty’s home for all the pictures of her family. Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and most other occasions, if the children were home, you could find all of them at Mom’s house. And there was always room for in-laws, friends, and other family.

Before Jim passed, Betty, Jim, Joy (Jim’s sister), and Carl traveled all over the country. They were inseparable. After Jim’s passing her sons and daughters made sure the travel continued including stopping at destinations with slot machines. Betty loved playing the one-arm bandits.

In her free time, Betty enjoyed traveling, maintaining her yard and beautiful flowers, shopping, going out to dinner, sitting on her side porch watching the birds and squirrels, and most of all spending time with her family. She never stopped cherishing the moments shared with her entire family.

On Monday, July 29, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with words of remembrance at 7:00 pm. at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Interment will follow after the service at Oldfields Episcopal Chapel Cemetery, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. Betty’s family will host a reception immediately following the interment at the American Legion Post 238 located at 6265 Brandywine Rd., Hughesville, MD 20637.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

