Montague Naomi Robertson D’Ottavio, 96 of Warm Springs, VA. She was the devoted wife of Michael Mario D’Ottavio, who preceded her in death.

She was born December 2, 1927 in Bath County, VA, the daughter of the late Rev. George Robertson and Carrie Green Robertson.

She was the loving mother of Joseph M. D’Ottavio (Melissa) and Michele A. Steiger (Dennis). Loving grandmother of Naomi D’Ottavio Ahuja (Deepak), Michael D’Ottavio, Dennis Steiger, Jr., Marisa Steiger Stiffler (Kellen) and grand stepdaughter, Erika Steiger Atzert (Luke). Great grandchildren: Viaan and Amaya Ahuja and Everett Stiffler.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ailstock and brothers, Ira and Leroy Robertson. Montague was preceded in death by brothers, Calvin, Ervin, Paul; sisters, Virginia Kline and Annie Wolfe.

She met her husband while working at The Homestead Hotel in Hot Springs, VA. Her husband was a musician in Philadelphia, PA where they married and lived. After his death she worked as a Store Detective at Strawbridge & Clothier and Macy’s Department Stores.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chimney Run Church of the Brethren, in care of Bonnie Robertson, 2033 Indian Draft Road, Millboro, VA 24460.

Services will be held privately at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.