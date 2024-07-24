Alexander Carl Jaffurs, 55, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Christine O’Connell Jaffurs and loving father to Nicholas and Gina. Also survived by his brothers; Jason and Rip Jaffurs as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Alex was born on November 21st, 1968 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Alexander and Stella (nee: Kourakos) Jaffurs.

Alex and Christine first laid eyes on each other on the playground in kindergarten. They were classmates in high school and began dating in college at the University of Pittsburgh where Alex earned Bachelor degrees in political science, philosophy and mathematics and a Masters in Arts and teaching. Alex and Christine were married on July 6, 1996, in Pittsburgh PA and moved to Maryland where they began their life together.

Alex thought you could never learn too much, and went on to earn his Doctorate in Education, from the University of Maryland. But his true passions were teaching and coaching. He spent most of his life mentoring and coaching countless student-athletes, but his two favorite athletes were his own children, Nicholas and Gina as he coached everything they played. They were his world and his heart.

He was employed as the Assistant Superintendent for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. He took great pride in his Greek heritage and enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing fantasy football, and spending time at his home away from home in Ocean City Maryland. Alex saw the best in everyone and opened doors and touched the lives of so many from different communities

Family will receive friends for Alex’s service on Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Scott Woods on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

