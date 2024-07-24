Gilbert (Bud) Obie Bowling, Sr., of LaPlata, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2024.

Bud was born on April 4, 1934, to the late Obediah and Bernice Bowling. He was a lifelong resident of Charles County and graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and was a member of the Phil Kappa Sigma University Maryland Fraternity. He was employed as an Agronomist for the University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Services from 1957-1962, which led him to become a full-time tobacco farmer on the family farm he owned in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Bud served on the SMECO board starting in 1970 and was Chairman for five years and Vice Chairman for nine years. He was President of the Charles County Farm Bureau and a former Chairman of the Charles County Zoning Board of Appeals.

In 1983 he owned and operated, with his wife, the Hughesville Tobacco Warehouse, the oldest tobacco warehouse in Southern Maryland. After years of successful tobacco auctions, together they turned the Historic Tobacco Warehouse into the antique flea market called the Hughesville Bargain Barn which is still operating today. In 2000, the couple sold the business and happily retired, this allowed Bud to focus on spending more time on his farm that he loved and cherished so much.

Bud was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Elizabeth (Bunky), whom he married in June 1955. They celebrated 58 amazing years together before her death in 2013. Together they had three children; Laurie Bowling, Gilbert (Buddy) Bowling Jr., and Darlene Richardson. He has six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Bud was also a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in LaPlata and enjoyed singing in the choir, as well as, being a part of the Men’s Ministries group.

You could usually find Bud on his farm, planting crops, working in his garden, and riding his John Deere tractor. When he wasn’t there, he would be traveling up and down the East Coast, swinging a golf club and making memories with his wife. There were many times his family would catch Bud sweetly slow dancing with Bunky in their kitchen, lost in their own world. And if you were lucky, you may have gotten serenaded by Bud, singing a tune like “In the Garden” or ‘You Are My Sunshine’. He always had a joke to share with a friend and truly was a generous, kind, and caring man who was eager to help in any way possible. Bud was a true testament to the saying “Strangers are friends you haven’t met yet”.

Bud will be remembered for the undying love he had for his family. The world has lost a truly beautiful soul. Rest in peace Dad, Daddy, Pop Pop, Bud.

There will be a private service for immediate family only but the family asks that friends and family please join them for a Celebration of Life on August 24, 2024, at 11 am at La Plata United Methodist Church 3 Port Tobacco Rd, La Plata, MD 20646.

Following Bud’s celebration of life there will be a meal of love and remembrance in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Maryland Home Health, LLC.

Mail to: 13525 Swindler Road Newburg, MD 20664.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.