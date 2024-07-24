Elizabeth Howe Chief Jolie, 80, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2024.

She was born February 26,1944, in Chicago, Illinois, as the only child of Raymond Benjamin Chief and Elizabeth deJarnette Howe Chief. Elizabeth was raised by her parents on the Navajo, Sisseton, Pine Ridge, and Rosebud reservations. She loved to share her repertoire of stories about life on the reservations.

At age 11, Elizabeth’s parents moved the family from South Dakota to Washington, D.C. They then moved to Charlottesville, VA where Elizabeth met and married Jacques “Jack” Jolie in 1962. After Jack joined the U.S. Air Force, the young couple lived in Germany for three years. They then returned to the U.S. and lived in California for a year before moving to Maryland. For the last 30 years they have lived in St. Leonard. In June, they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Elizabeth was of mixed Oglala Lakota (Sioux) and Hodulgee Muscogee (Creek) ancestry and an enrolled citizen of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. She was a member of the American Indian Society of D.C and volunteered with the Smithsonian.

She was also a member of the Calvert Garden Club and volunteered with the Abused Persons Program.

Elizabeth was a dedicated housewife and mother who took great pride in preparing home cooked meals for friends and family. She loved to sew, craft, bead, and tend her garden. She had an inquisitive mind and cared deeply for animals. In return, she was well loved and will always be remembered.

She is survived by her husband Jacques Jolie, son André Jolie and wife Julia, son Aaron Jolie and wife Denise, son Edward Jolie and wife Ruth, and daughter Katherine Jolie and husband Michael Tolhurst. She has four grandchildren, Tyler Jolie and partner Mary Nolte, Chase Jolie, Skyler Jolie, Eleanor Jolie, and great-grandchild Rowan Jolie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 27th, 11 am at All Saints Episcopal Church, Sunderland, MD. Internment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Linda Kelley Animal Shelter.