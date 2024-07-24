Mabel Lucille “Mickie” Andersen, 87 of Lusby, MD, passed away on July 9, 2024 in Waldorf, MD. Born January 6, 1937 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Esme Bine Burton and Daisey Bell (Loftis) Burton.

Mickie was a server at the Flagship Restaurant at the Wharf, Washington, DC through the 60’s into the mid 70’s. She was a receptionist/office assistant/manager at Hair It Is in Upper Marlboro, MD from the mid 70’s until her retirement in the 80’s. Mickie moved to Lusby, MD on January 28, 1994.

Mickie is survived by her children, Debra Charmaine Frye-Balint of Lusby, MD, William Eugene Frye, Jr., and Cindy Marie Andersen Burkett (Don); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Irene Shaffer Rasmussen of Solomons, MD. She was preceded in death on August 27, 1978 by her husband, Howard Gilbert Andersen whom she married on March 13, 1962 in Arlington, VA; and her siblings, Vera Varney and Calvin Burton.

A graveside service will be conducted by Chaplain Bill Miller on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.