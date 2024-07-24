Elizabeth Anne Hance, known to her friends as Anne, passed away peacefully on July 9,2024 at the Brandywine Living in Rehoboth Beach, DE. She was born March 31, 1934, in Baltimore, MD.

After graduating from high school in 1955 Anne married the love of her life Rodney Hance and went on to spend 67 years happily married together. After traveling 2 years in army service with Rodney they resided in Huntingtown, MD for 48 years before retiring to Bay Crossing in Lewes, DE. Rodney passed away in 2022.

Anne spent her entire life working as a registered nurse working at many different hospitals. She enjoyed playing bridge at Bay Crossing with her good friend Karen.

Anne is survived by her sister-in-law Linda Nolan of Naples, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews and her very special friends Tim and Sharon Smith.

Services will be held privately.