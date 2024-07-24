Calvert County Public Safety Honored with National Certificate for Excellence in Education

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, has been awarded the prestigious Partner in Education Recognition (PIER) certificate by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). This honor underscores the department’s dedication to enhancing public safety and community education regarding 911 services.

The NENA PIER certificate signifies that the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) –where 911 emergency calls are received and processed – has completed specialized training to effectively communicate and educate the public about 911 services. This commitment leads to more efficient and effective emergency responses, ensuring that the community is well-informed and better prepared in times of emergency.

To qualify for the PIER certificate, PSAPs must meet rigorous criteria, including:

At least 70% of PSAP operations staff are NENA members.

Half of the operations management team hold Emergency Number Professional (ENP) certifications.

Half of the supervisory team have completed the 911 NENA Center Supervisor Program.

A telecommunicator training program that meets or exceeds recommended 911 minimum training guidelines.

At least 24 hours of continuing education every two years required for all telecommunicators.

Meeting or exceeding NENA and APCO standards for 911 call processing and quality assurance.

Additionally, PSAPs must achieve at least one of the following:

Half of the operations management team completed the NENA Center Manager Certification Program (CMCP).

Half of agency communications training officers (CTO) and training coordinators completed the NENA CTO Training Program.

Half of PSAP telecommunicators received the NENA Excellence in Dispatch (EID) Certificate.

At least six hours of NENA-delivered training provided for each PSAP operations staff within the last two years.

Each Calvert County PSAP operations staff had at least six hours of NENA delivered training within the last two years and half of the operations management team completed CMCP.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our Emergency Communications team to our citizens and highlights the education and professionalism our staff employ every day to keep Calvert County a safe place to live, work and visit,” said Public Safety Director Dave McDowell.

NENA, a nonprofit organization established in 1982, is dedicated to advancing public safety by promoting research, planning, training and education related to emergency 911 services. Its efforts are crucial in ensuring that emergency response systems remain reliable, efficient and capable of meeting the evolving needs of public safety.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, delivers comprehensive emergency communications services, including police, fire and EMS, to residents and visitors. Learn more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/EmergencyCommunications.

