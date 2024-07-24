Preserving Harrier History: Retired AV-8B II+ Finds New Home at North Carolina Air Museum

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD: A retired and demilitarized AV-8B Harrier II+ was inducted into the Hickory Aviation Museum in the “First in Flight” state of North Carolina on July 15, 2024.

This aircraft, BUNO 164560, entered service in 1994 and flew with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231, 542, and 223, logging 6,888 flight hours in support of multiple Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments, Operation Iraqi Freedom deployments, humanitarian efforts and Request for Forces.

“This is a unique opportunity to preserve and share a vital chapter in aviation history while playing a valuable role in inspiring future generations,” said Col. Mark Amspacher, AV-8B Weapon Systems Program Office (PMA-257) Program Manager. “I hope this piece of Marine Corps history and embodiment of innovation, courage and dedication motivates children to consider a career in aviation and service within the Marine Corps.”



PMA-257, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG)14, and VMA-223 oversaw the comprehensive process of demilitarizing the aircraft and ensured it was safe to display. VMA-223 Commanding Officer Lt. Col. John Cumbie, based in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, flew the aircraft to the museum where visitors can learn about the aircraft’s unique engineering design and capabilities.

The AV-8B Harrier II+ is a vertical/short takeoff and landing, light attack jet utilized by the U.S. Marine Corps, and the Italian and Spanish Navies. In service for nearly four decades, its mission is to destroy surface targets and escort friendly aircraft in austere conditions during expeditionary, joint and combined operations.

The platform provides close and deep air support, including armed reconnaissance and air interdiction, and conducts offensive and defensive anti-air warfare. The AV-8B Harrier II+ can operate from carriers and other suitable seagoing platforms, advanced bases, expeditionary airfields and remote tactical landing sites offering versatility, firepower and mobility to effectively counter enemies engaged by U.S. and allied ground forces.

