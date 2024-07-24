No Injuries Reported After ATV Crash in Callaway

July 24, 2024

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21000 block of Montgomery Lane in Callaway, for a motor vehicle collision involving an ATV.

911 callers reported a 16-year-old male was unconscious after an ATV crash in the driveway. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby incase needed.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two patients who were both conscious and talking.

Emergency medical personnel obtained two care refusal forms on the scene and all units returned to service.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.




This entry was posted on July 24, 2024 at 6:53 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.