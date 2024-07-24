No Injuries Reported After ATV Crash in Callaway

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21000 block of Montgomery Lane in Callaway, for a motor vehicle collision involving an ATV.

911 callers reported a 16-year-old male was unconscious after an ATV crash in the driveway. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby incase needed.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two patients who were both conscious and talking.

Emergency medical personnel obtained two care refusal forms on the scene and all units returned to service.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

