Charles County Government Announces Purchase of Sears Building to Turn Into Sports and Wellness Complex

This press release was updated to include the price that the building was purchased for, and provided clarification about the source of funding.

On Wednesday, July 24, The Charles County Board of Commissioners was joined by the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism and the Charles County Economic Development Department to celebrate the county’s purchase of the former Sears Building at the St. Charles Towne Center.

The building will be converted into a sports and wellness complex serving the entire community. It was purchased for $7.5 million with funds designated within the fiscal year 2025 capital improvement program budget.



“Here in Waldorf, we have the lowest percentage of amenities per capita in the population center of our county. This purchase will change that equation significantly, bringing much-needed recreational opportunities to our residents,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II. “We intend to work together to achieve this goal not on our own, but together in a public-private partnership that leverages our collective resources to get this outcome and spur new investments in this area.”

The purchase of the property, which totals 8 acres, was tied to the result of a comprehensive study conducted two years ago by the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism on county recreation opportunities. The study found a great need for increased sports and wellness activities, especially in the Waldorf area.

“The message was clear – there are not enough recreational spaces and places to enjoy leisure activities in Charles County,” Kelli Beavers, Director of Recreation Parks and Tourism, said.

In purchasing the facility, the county seeks to revitalize the former Sears location, which has been unused since 2020, and follow examples such as Annapolis Mall in Anne Arundel County revitalizing empty mall space for public use.

Acting County Administrator Deborah Hall stated, “This acquisition is a significant milestone toward achieving the goals and objectives of our Board of Commissioners – to enhance the quality of life for everyone through increased recreation and leisure activities; and to expand economic development opportunities and growth in Waldorf. The purchase of this building, and the plans we have for it, are a critical piece in getting to that outcome.”

The space is envisioned to include a 50-meter by 25-yard competition swimming pool that will create space for swimming, training, and competitive meets. The pool space will include a splash pad, diving areas, spa/whirlpool, sauna, and lap pool. In addition to the pool facilities, community members are invited to give input on what other amenities they would like to see in the facility.

“We envision this center offering an experience that is not just transactional as a shopping destination but a place where people can visit, play, stay, and enjoy,” Kelly Robertson Slagle, Director of Economic Development, said; “it will be a dynamic destination that draws people for various activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere that benefits everyone.”

Acting County Administrator Hall highlighted the contributions of leaders within her department, who were essential to identifying and taking many actions in a short time frame to purchase the property. “We could not have arrived here without the teamwork of so many people, including staff in the County Attorney’s Office; Public Works; Recreation, Parks and Tourism; Economic Development, and Fiscal and Administrative Services; who all participated in bringing this project to fruition.”