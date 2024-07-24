One Dead, Two Flown to Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Charles County

On July 24, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 9940 Crain Highway and Faulkner Road in Faulkner, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Multiple 911 callers reported a two-vehicle collision with entrapment with multiple victims unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were both pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with multiple subjects trapped and unconscious.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced one patient deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patients in under 15 minutes.

Trooper 7 transported one patient and Trooper 2 transported the second patient to area trauma centers with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.