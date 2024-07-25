UPDATE: Two Dead After Motor Vehicle Collision in Charles County, Maryland State Police Investigating

UPDATE 7/25/2024: Maryland State Police continue to investigate a two-car crash on Wednesday that claimed two lives and sent another to the hospital in Charles County.

The deceased are Norma Matthews, 81, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Virginia Licata, 86, of Blackwood, New Jersey.

Matthews was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Licata was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Capital Region Medical Center and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded shortly before 1:45 p.m. to a crash reported at Route 301 and Popes Creek Road in Faulkner, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation indicates Matthews was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry on Popes Creek Road, attempting to cross southbound Route 301 with Licata as a passenger. A 2017 Chevy Sonic traveling south on Route 301 subsequently crashed into the driver’s side of the Toyota.

The lone operator of the Chevy, Caitlynn Connell, 28, of King George, Virginia, was also flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Roads were closed for several hours.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Zimmerman at 301-392-1231.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



On July 24, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 9940 Crain Highway and Faulkner Road in Faulkner, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Multiple 911 callers reported a two-vehicle collision with entrapment with multiple victims unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were both pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with multiple subjects trapped and unconscious.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced one patient deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patients in under 15 minutes.

Trooper 7 transported one patient and Trooper 2 transported the second patient to area trauma centers with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.