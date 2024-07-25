Record $21.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards go to Public Boating Access, Navigable Waterways, and Safety

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide $21.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund allocations to communities and projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1.

The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Our waterways are a major component of Maryland’s economic success and cultural identity, and keeping them accessible, safe, and navigable are key priorities,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The Waterway Improvement Fund, funded by Maryland’s boating public and distributed in close partnership with our waterfront communities, has been a critical component in supporting these activities for decades.”



The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities, 250 public navigational channels, and to acquire vessels.

Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public. Fiscal Year 2025 applications totaled more than $80 million in Waterway Improvement Fund requests.

The Department of Natural Resources is now accepting Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.

Projects funded in FY25 include:

Anne Arundel County

City of Annapolis, City Dock Power pedestal upgrade – $250,000

City of Annapolis, Fourth Street Public Boating Access Improvements – $175,000

City of Annapolis, Shipwright Street End, Public Boating Access Improvements- $175,000

Broadwater Creek Dredging- $457,000

Broadwater Creek Beneficial use dredged material placement, site one structures – $450,000

Carrs Creek Dredging -$200,000

Parker Creek Dredging -$277,500

Calvert County

Town of North Beach Pier and boating area upgrade – $50,000

Charles County

Smallwood State Park Sweden Point Marina improvements – $1 million

St Mary’s County

Chaptico Wharf Improvements – $199,000

Point Lookout State Park Marina services building replacement – $800,000

Statewide

Maryland Clean Vessel Act Pumpout Grant Program Match – $155,155

Natural Resources Police, New Rescue/Patrol Vessel- $260,000

New DNR Recovery Vessel for Debris and Abandoned Vessel Program- $500,000

State Match for Federal Boating Access Grants- $250,000

Statewide Emergency Dredging, Navigation, and Facility Needs- $1.156 million

Additional funds reserved for state projects and priorities as determined by the Department of Natural Resources.