Indian Head Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Sexual Abuse of Minor

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs sentenced Daevian Davon Christian Hurd, 23, of Indian Head, to 5 years in prison for the Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

On July 31, 2023, Hurd entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge.

On March 8, 2021, a detective with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a copy of an interview conducted with the victim by the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services. In the interview, the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by Hurd on multiple occasions.

An investigation revealed that Hurd made sexual contact with the victim, touching her inappropriately over her clothes, at a residence in Indian Head on multiple occasions from 2018 through 2019. The victim was in third grade when the assaults began.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Hurd was incarcerated in Prince George’s County for separate sexual assault charges involving different victims that occurred in Prince George’s County.