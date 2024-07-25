St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – July 23, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of St. Mary’s Little League 8-10 Softball, 8-10 Baseball, Juniors Softball, Juniors Baseball, and Majors Softball All-Star teams for qualifying for the state tournament in their age bracket.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the transfer of both the housing and non-housing allocations of the County’s portion of the 2024 Private Activity Bond authority.

Approved the FY25 grant award for improvements to Chaptico Wharf.

Approved the trial Acting Medical Duty Officer Policy for the EMS division of the Department of Emergency Services.

The Commissioners then wrapped the meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room (1st floor, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown). CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand via www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov for more information.