Light Calvert Purple Initiative, Glow Vigil, and Memorial Sculpture Unveiling Planned for International Overdose Awareness Day

On August 31, 2024, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., the community will come together at the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden in North Beach, Maryland, to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.

This special evening, sponsored by the Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition (TBOAAC), will feature a Glow Vigil and the unveiling of the Overdose Awareness Memorial Sculpture.

We are honored to unveil the ‘Big Hug” ‘Hug Chair’ sculpture by artist Thomas Sterner. This significant piece of public art is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council and stands as a testament to the strength and unity of our community in the face of the overdose crisis.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related death, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to overdose.



This event offers a space for reflection, healing, and hope, bringing together individuals and families affected by overdose.

The evening’s speakers include Margaret Dowell, Independent Artist; Willie Forman, Christian Rapper and Recovering Addict; Keith Pardieck, Chair, TBOAAC; and Former Mayor Mark Frazer.

We’ll end the evening with the Glow Vigil, where attendees will be provided with glow sticks to create a serene and reflective atmosphere. This vigil aims to honor those we have lost and support those still struggling, fostering a sense of community and collective support.

Please join us for this meaningful event as we shine a light on the importance of overdose awareness and the ongoing fight against this epidemic.

In weeks prior to the vigil and sculpture unveiling, we are launching the “Light Calvert Purple” initiative. We’ll distribute purple lightbulbs throughout the community and ask citizens to light their houses, businesses, and churches purple. This initiative aims to honor the memory of those lost to overdose, support the families left behind, and encourage those in recovery.

The distribution schedule can be found at Hope4Calvert.org.

For more details about the evening’s activities, visit Hope4Calvert.org. For additional information contact the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. at 410-535-3733 or CAASAca1vertcountymd.gov.

**About the Maryland State Arts Council: The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) plays an essential role in supporting and promoting the arts in Maryland. Through grants, programs, and advocacy, MSAC strives to enrich the cultural life of all Maryland residents.**