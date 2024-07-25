Natural Resources Police, Special Olympics Maryland Host Safety Training Event

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) teamed up with Special Olympics Maryland to teach survival techniques for an active shooter scenario to Special Olympics athletes at a Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions program in Sykesville on July 17.

NRP’s training division presented its Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course as part of a “Unified Leadership opportunity,” for Special Olympics athletes and staff. The Unified Leadership model teaches instructors to value and learn from people with intellectual disabilities.

“Special Olympics Maryland has enjoyed an incredible relationship with law enforcement since the inception of the Law Enforcement Torch Run back in 1986,” Special Olympics Maryland President and CEO Jim Schmutz said. “This course exemplifies the commitment from law enforcement to creating a more inclusive world. To recognize and embrace the need for helping our athletes be prepared for an active shooter scenario speaks to looking beyond the field of play to support the holistic development of our athletes.”

The training emphasizes the strategy of “avoid, deny, defend” using role-playing through practical scenarios, as officers presented the training and answered situational and follow-up questions from the athletes. Athletes participated in two scenarios, first demonstrating what to do in a “avoid” situation by identifying safe exits and evaluating potential threats. The second scenario followed the “deny” strategy, as athletes barricaded themselves in a classroom by using everyday objects including desks and chairs to prevent entry.

Upon completion of the training, athletes received certificates before having lunch with officers at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions. In addition to NRP officers, the Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police were onsite to show their support for the athletes.

The Police Training and Standards Commission is the body established by the Maryland legislature to govern police certification and training in the state.

Special Olympics Maryland is a year-round sports organization dedicated to providing quality sports training and competition, health, and leadership opportunities to Maryland’s children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or closely related development disabilities. Special Olympics Maryland currently provides thousands of sports experiences annually for athletes statewide, and offers 27 sports, all at no cost to the athletes or their families.

