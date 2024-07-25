Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Hosting Their 75th Anniversary Open House Event This Saturday!

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department 75th Anniversary Open House and Block Party on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, doors open at 2:00 p.m., live music and events to 9:00 p.m.

As part of the events honoring our 75 years of service to the community, we wanted to open our doors and invite you in for a celebration of this milestone in our history.

This will be a family friendly event and we invite you to come by, tour the station, enjoy some music and see some of the history of our 75 years of dedicated service.

There is no cost to enter but registration is requested for an estimate of attendees. We look forward to celebrating with you! Please click here to register!

Doors open at 2:00 p.m., Dj Drumma plays from 2 to 4, Wes Ryce and Justin Allen from 4 to 6 and Copper Pennies from 6 to 9:00 p.m.

Food trucks on site will be Big Boys Tacos, Pizza Hotline, Dan D’s Catering, Kona Ice & Tom’s Coffee, and did someone say Funnel Cake??

Our event will include tours of the fire station, history displays, fire preventions and other giveaways, along with games and door prizes for the kids!

If you have any questions or concerns please email [email protected]

T-shirts for adults and kids will be for sale along with challenge coins! Photos below.

