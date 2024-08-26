First SOMD Cars & Coffee “Stuff the Bus” Event a Huge Success!

UPDATE 8/26/2024: The first SOMD Cars & Coffee “Stuff The Bus” event was a huge success!!!!

“Thanks to all of you, we collected a total of 254 backpacks, fully stocked with supplies, & THEN SOME x10. Your kindness will make a significant impact on so many children and teachers.”

A HUGE thank you to everyone who pitched in today to help unload the bus, organize, and package everything for delivery. It was quite a process, but we got it done! I’m truly overwhelmed by the generosity of those who not only donated supplies but also stepped up to assist behind the scenes.

Stay tuned for an official update on the SOMD Cars & Coffee page later this week after everything has been delivered.

With all that said, the next SOMD Cars & Coffee will be held on September 1st 8-11am at the Hobby Lobby parking lot! Looking forward to it and thank you all again!”



In collaboration with The Green Turtle in California, MD, SOMD Cars & Coffee event is excited to announce the “Stuff the Bus” edition!

This event will take place this Sunday, August 18th from 11 AM to 5 PM at The Green Turtle in California!

The goal is to fill an entire school bus with school supplies for our local public schools.

*PLEASE NOTE: This event will replace our traditional Cars & Coffee that would normally occur earlier in the day.*

I will release more details about the event as it gets closer and will post additional updates with event information only in the days to come. This will be a “soft opening,” which will hopefully pave the way for more future events that can give back to our local community!

Address: 23415 THREE NOTCH RD SUITE 2063 CALIFORNIA, MD 20619 *School supply donations & check contributions will be made on site!*

Our volunteers from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be at the event as well!

A further detailed list will be provided at a later date with schools that need the most supplies but below is the Title 1 schools.

Title I is a federal grant that provides academic support and assistance to students from high-poverty schools. In St. Mary’s County, we have five identified school-wide Title I programs at George Washington Carver Elementary School, Green Holly Elementary School, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Lexington Park Elementary School, and Park Hall Elementary School.

