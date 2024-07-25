SOMD Cars & Coffee “Stuff the Bus” Event on Sunday, August 18, 2024!

July 25, 2024

In collaboration with The Green Turtle in California, MD, SOMD Cars & Coffee event is excited to announce the “Stuff the Bus” edition!

This event will take place on August 18 from 11 AM to 5 PM at The Green Turtle in California, MD. The goal is to fill an entire school bus with school supplies for our local public schools.

*PLEASE NOTE: This event will replace our traditional Cars & Coffee that would normally occur earlier in the day.*

I will release more details about the event as it gets closer and will post additional updates with event information only in the days to come. This will be a “soft opening,” which will hopefully pave the way for more future events that can give back to our local community!

Address: 23415 THREE NOTCH RD SUITE 2063 CALIFORNIA, MD 20619 *School supply donations & check contributions will be made on site!*

Our volunteers from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be at the event as well!

A further detailed list will be provided at a later date with schools that need the most supplies but below is the Title 1 schools.

Title I is a federal grant that provides academic support and assistance to students from high-poverty schools. In St. Mary’s County, we have five identified school-wide Title I programs at George Washington Carver Elementary School, Green Holly Elementary School, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Lexington Park Elementary School, and Park Hall Elementary School.


This entry was posted on July 25, 2024 at 4:11 pm and is filed under All News, Business, Community, County, Education, Fire & Rescue, Good News, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.