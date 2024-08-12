SOMD Cars & Coffee “Stuff the Bus” Event This Sunday, August 18, 2024!

In collaboration with The Green Turtle in California, MD, SOMD Cars & Coffee event is excited to announce the “Stuff the Bus” edition!

This event will take place this Sunday, August 18th from 11 AM to 5 PM at The Green Turtle in California!

The goal is to fill an entire school bus with school supplies for our local public schools.

*PLEASE NOTE: This event will replace our traditional Cars & Coffee that would normally occur earlier in the day.*

I will release more details about the event as it gets closer and will post additional updates with event information only in the days to come. This will be a “soft opening,” which will hopefully pave the way for more future events that can give back to our local community!

Address: 23415 THREE NOTCH RD SUITE 2063 CALIFORNIA, MD 20619 *School supply donations & check contributions will be made on site!*

Our volunteers from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be at the event as well!

A further detailed list will be provided at a later date with schools that need the most supplies but below is the Title 1 schools.

Title I is a federal grant that provides academic support and assistance to students from high-poverty schools. In St. Mary’s County, we have five identified school-wide Title I programs at George Washington Carver Elementary School, Green Holly Elementary School, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Lexington Park Elementary School, and Park Hall Elementary School.

