UPDATE: SOMD Cars & Coffee “Stuff the Bus” Event Moved to Saturday, August 24th, 2024!

UPDATE 8/16/2024: We regret to inform you that due to the forecasted inclement weather this Sunday, we have decided to reschedule the event. It will now take place next Saturday, August 24th, from 11 AM to 5 PM at The Greene Turtle in California, MD.

We’re still planning the same great SOMD Cars and Coffee experience but with a special twist: our goal is to fill an entire bus with school supplies for the kids of St. Mary’s County!

If you’re unable to attend the rescheduled event, I’d be more than happy to accept any donations beforehand to include with the rest. Please feel free to reach out if this applies to you.



In collaboration with The Green Turtle in California, MD, SOMD Cars & Coffee event is excited to announce the “Stuff the Bus” edition!

This event will take place this Sunday, August 18th from 11 AM to 5 PM at The Green Turtle in California!

The goal is to fill an entire school bus with school supplies for our local public schools.

*PLEASE NOTE: This event will replace our traditional Cars & Coffee that would normally occur earlier in the day.*

I will release more details about the event as it gets closer and will post additional updates with event information only in the days to come. This will be a “soft opening,” which will hopefully pave the way for more future events that can give back to our local community!

Address: 23415 THREE NOTCH RD SUITE 2063 CALIFORNIA, MD 20619 *School supply donations & check contributions will be made on site!*

Our volunteers from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be at the event as well!

A further detailed list will be provided at a later date with schools that need the most supplies but below is the Title 1 schools.

Title I is a federal grant that provides academic support and assistance to students from high-poverty schools. In St. Mary’s County, we have five identified school-wide Title I programs at George Washington Carver Elementary School, Green Holly Elementary School, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Lexington Park Elementary School, and Park Hall Elementary School.

