Police Seeking Wanted Washington D.C. Man After First Degree Assault and Attempted Stabbing

On July 21, 2024, at 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Alava Court in Waldorf for the report of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Gary Courtney Stewart, age 50, of S.E. Washington, D.C., had already fled the area.

A preliminary investigation showed Stewart punched the victim in the face and then attempted to stab her. The victim was able to escape and call 9-1-1.

Officers immediately obtained an arrest warrant and have been pursuing leads; however, Stewart has not been located. Stewart is 6’2” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and he may be armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to call Sgt. Coulby at 301-932-3072. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.