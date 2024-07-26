Hollywood Teen Arrested After Pointing Shotgun at His Coworkers in Leonardtown

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Patrol Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a business owner for the report of a suspicious incident that had occurred Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ledo’s Pizza located in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, MD.

Deputies spoke to the victims, who were employees of the business. They were advised that on Wednesday, as they were leaving work following their shifts, a coworker drove past, rolled down his vehicle window, and pointed a firearm at them.

In speaking with the business owner and the victims, Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Carl James Zimmerman, 19, of Hollywood, Maryland.

According to the court documents, Zimmerman, who works at Ledo’s Pizza alongside the victims, was involved in a confrontation with employees from the restaurant.

The victims immediately reported the incident to their employer, who subsequently alerted law enforcement. The firearm was described as having a longer barrel, partially black with a lighter coloration, and was initially mistaken for a pistol.

The victims stated Zimmerman drove by in his vehicle, rolled down his window and pointed a firearm at them, making a threatening gesture and said “Boom”.

Zimmerman was located at his residence and arrested without incident. The weapon, a “bullpup” style 12-gauge shotgun that was legally registered to Zimmerman, was recovered.

The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault.

Those with additional information about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Mina Geric at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8166.

