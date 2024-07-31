66-Year-Old Crack Dealer from Bryans Road Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

In a significant breakthrough in an ongoing controlled dangerous substance investigation, Diana Eugenia Halloran, 66, of Bryans Road, was arrested on July 19, 2024, at her residence in Charles County. Halloran faces multiple charges related to drug distribution and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The arrest followed a search and seizure warrant obtained on July 17, 2024. Narcotics detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section executed the warrant at Halloran’s home at approximately 9:32 AM. Halloran was detained without incident as she exited her front door.

After being read her Miranda rights, Halloran admitted to selling crack cocaine, detailing her purchasing and selling habits. She revealed that she recently bought an “eight ball” (3.5 grams) of crack cocaine and had several pre-packaged “50s” (.5 grams) for sale in her bedroom. Halloran also disclosed that she kept a loaded handgun under her pillow for protection.

During the search, detectives found:

A loaded Sig Sauer P365 handgun, was discovered under a pillow on Halloran’s bed. This compact, semi-automatic handgun is popular for its concealability and firepower. The weapon was loaded with a magazine containing 9mm ammunition. A check through the National Crime Information Center revealed that the firearm was reported stolen in 2019 from Fairfax County, Virginia. Drugs: Four plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine (totaling approximately 2 grams) were found in a black purse in Halloran’s bedroom. Additional quantities of suspected crack cocaine were discovered in various locations within the bedroom, including the top drawer of a nightstand (approximately .2 grams) and on a wooden shelf (approximately .1 gram). The suspected crack cocaine was field-tested and confirmed to be cocaine base. The total street value of the drugs was estimated at $460.

Halloran was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with multiple offenses, including possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.

