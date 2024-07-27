California Man Arrested After Theft at Lusby Giant

On July 19, 2024, Willard Douglas Bright, 60 of California, MD, was arrested at the Giant grocery store located on HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for attempting to steal a cart full of groceries.

According to court documents, at approximately 10:10 AM, the Calvert County Control Center received a report that a male suspect had exited the Giant store with a cart of unpaid groceries and was seen getting into a silver Kia Soul. The sheriff’s office dispatched deputies who arrived on the scene within seconds and the vehicle was spotted driving away, and deputies stopped it.

Deputy William Foote approached the vehicle and identified the sole occupant as Willard Douglas Bright. Upon questioning, Bright claimed he had paid for all the items. However, when asked to produce a receipt, he stated that he never keeps receipts from stores.

Inside the store, employees confirmed that Bright had not used any checkout lanes or self-checkout kiosks. The store manager, along with employees, provided statements corroborating the theft. They observed Bright leaving the store with a cart full of items, including dog food, strawberries, toilet paper, and paper towels, without paying.

Bright’s account of his actions was inconsistent, initially, he claimed he had been to the pharmacy and paid there, but later changed his story multiple times. He said he paid by credit card and when asked to provide a credit card number to verify the purchase, Bright refused. Surveillance footage was reviewed and it showed Bright exiting the store without using any checkout points.

The following items were stolen from the store:

4 packs of Cesar 24 Pack Dog Food – $37.99 each

1 pack of Charmin 24 Pack Toilet Paper – $29.99

1 pack of Bounty 6 Pack Paper Towels – $24.99

1 lb container of strawberries – $4.99

The total value of the stolen items, including tax, was $224.35.

Deputy Foote made several attempts to resolve the situation without arresting Bright. He explained to Bright that the items needed to be returned due to the lack of proof of purchase. Bright was given multiple opportunities to cooperate and return the items voluntarily. Despite this, Bright adamantly refused to return the items, insisting that the matter be resolved in court.

When Bright refused to return the items, he was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. The items were photographed and returned to the store.

Bright has been banned indefinitely from the Lusby Giant location.

