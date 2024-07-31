Domestic Dispute in Waldorf Leads to Assault Charges and Protective Order Violation

On July 12, 2024, at approximately 8:58 PM, officers responded to a reported domestic assault on Moran Drive in Waldorf. Upon arrival, the victim reported an altercation with her husband Guadalupe Campos Ramos, Jr., 64, of Waldorf.

The victim stated that the argument began in the upstairs master bedroom over Guadalupe’s alleged infidelity. As the argument escalated, Guadalupe retrieved a firearm and threatened the victim with it, He pointed it at her, saying she could not stop him from doing what he wanted. To disarm him she grabbed a belt and swung it at Guadalupe, causing injuries to his arm and hands. Guadalupe then threatened to call 911 and have her arrested for assault.

Guadalupe left the firearm on the bed and went downstairs. The victim followed, bringing the firearm with her, and placed it on the couch. Guadalupe later claimed that she had attacked him, scratching and pushing him out of the bedroom. Guadalupe acknowledged that the victim grabbed the firearm but insisted she did not point it at him. Guadalupe mentioned that the victim owns a “.45 ACP in a leather holster,” which he claimed was her only firearm.

Officers observed the firearm on the couch, identified as a .38 Special Revolver. A check of the serial number through Communications yielded no registered owner. The victim reported that the firearm belonged to Guadalupe and that he had multiple firearms locked in a safe in the living room, which he was supposed to surrender to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office due to a Protective Order. The victim also mentioned she did not have the key to the safe.

Guadalupe denied ownership of the revolver but admitted there were “multiple firearms” in the safe, though he claimed he did not have the key. He was served a Protective Order on June 27, 2024, which required him to surrender all firearms. He had not informed the Sheriff’s Office about his inability to access the safe.

On June 27, 2024, a Final Protective Order was issued by Judge Devine and served on Guadalupe. The order stipulated that Guadalupe must immediately surrender all firearms to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department and refrain from possessing any firearms for the duration of the order. The victim reported that Guadalupe still possessed firearms and violated this condition.

Guadalupe Campos Ramos, Jr. was charged with the following:

First Degree Assault, which carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Second Degree Assault, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $2,500.

Violation of a Protective Order, which carries a penalty of up to 90 days in prison and/or a fine of $1,000