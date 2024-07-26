Police Investigating Counterfeit Money Given at Mechanicsville VFD Queen of Hearts Fundraiser

July 26, 2024

By Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Karen Montgomery: The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department released the following information on July 26, 2024.

“Just to let everyone know, we received a counterfeit $100 dollar bill sometime between last Thursday (7/18) and this Thursday (7/25) during the sale of Queen of Hearts tickets for MVFD.

The counterfeit money has been turned over to the authorities for investigation.

It takes a SPECIAL PERSON to give a Volunteer Fire Department counterfeit money!!!”

Police are investigating the incident and we will provide updates whenever they become available. This fundraiser contributes a lot of general funding our volunteers need.


