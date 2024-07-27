St. Mary’s County Board of Education Discusses Cell Phone Use in Schools

In a recent meeting of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, board members and attendees tackled the contentious issue of cell phone use in schools. The meeting, held on July 17, 2024, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by reports from the Superintendent and the new Student Member of the Board, Hannah Heisler.

Superintendent Scott Smith provided an update on summer projects and staffing needs, emphasizing the importance of preparing for the upcoming school year. He highlighted the numerous vacancies across various positions and encouraged interested individuals to join the school system.

The main focus of the meeting, however, was the discussion on cell phone use within schools. Dr. Smith and other members of the board presented findings from recent research and surveys conducted among staff, students, and parents. The research indicated that limiting cell phone use in schools could significantly improve student achievement and social-emotional well-being.

Key findings from the surveys showed that:

– 70% of high school students use their cell phones daily in school.

– The primary use of cell phones among students was texting, followed by browsing the internet and using instructional applications.

– A majority of staff and parents believed that cell phones are a distraction and have a negative impact on education and social interactions.

The board reviewed current policies and discussed the need for clear, consistent guidelines. They proposed the following cell phone use plan:

– High School: Cell phones must be off and not visible during instructional time but can be used during lunch.

– Middle School: Cell phones must be off and not visible throughout the school day, including lunch and recess.

– Elementary School: Students are discouraged from bringing cell phones. If brought, they must be off and not visible during the entire school day.

The board emphasized the importance of consistent enforcement of these guidelines across all schools. Communication plans were also discussed, including messages from the superintendent, presentations at the beginning of the school year, and clear signage in school buildings.

Student Member of the Board Hannah Heisler expressed her commitment to representing student interests and promoting effective communication. She highlighted her platform of accessibility, transparency, and visibility, aiming to keep students informed and engaged.

The meeting concluded with an invitation for further feedback from the community. The board plans to finalize and implement the new cell phone policy in the upcoming school year, with the next meeting scheduled for July 31, 2024, to discuss enforcement measures.

As cell phone use in schools continues to be a national issue, St. Mary’s County Board of Education is taking proactive steps to address it, ensuring a focused and effective learning environment for all students.

