YMCA Expansion in Saint Mary’s County Celebrated with $850,000 Federal Grant

In a gathering marked by a sense of community and celebration, local leaders, dignitaries, and residents came together to commemorate a significant milestone: the establishment of a new YMCA facility in Saint Mary’s County. The project, which has been years in the making, received a substantial boost with an $850,000 federal grant, signaling a major step forward in enhancing community resources and well-being.

The event opened with a warm welcome from a local official, who acknowledged the many community leaders and dignitaries present, including doctors, former teachers, and other prominent figures. The official emphasized the project’s positive impact on both physical and mental health in the community.

Senator Ben Cardin was introduced as the first speaker, praised for his steadfast advocacy and efforts in securing resources for the community. Cardin expressed his pleasure at the progress of the YMCA project, highlighting the collaborative efforts of local and federal officials.

“We’re seeing now that we’re going to make it happen. So congratulations to all of you for everything you’ve done,” Cardin stated. He extended gratitude to Mike Hewitt and the county leadership for their dedication to the project, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in achieving such significant community goals.

Senator Chris Van Hollen followed, echoing the sentiments of cooperation and community spirit. He commended the efforts of local officials and the YMCA leadership, noting the critical role of federal support in making the project a reality.

“This is about bringing community together and providing opportunities,” Van Hollen said. He underscored the importance of youth activities, enrichment programs, and the broader impact of the YMCA on the community’s well-being.

Congressman Steny Hoyer, a long-time supporter of Southern Maryland, delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of the project. He highlighted the significance of earmarks in federal funding, explaining how they allow local representatives to address specific community needs effectively.

“Earmarks are about helping us do something here in Saint Mary’s County, in Leonardtown, or in Charlotte Hall,” Hoyer explained. “It’s about getting some of your resources back to work for you, for your people, for our kids, for our seniors, for everybody in between.”

Commissioner Mike Hewitt, Vice President of the Commissioners of Saint Mary’s County, spoke about the long journey toward realizing the YMCA project. He shared personal anecdotes and highlighted the community’s collective efforts, from initial ideas to persistent advocacy.

“This YMCA is going to be transformational for our county,” Hewitt declared. “It’s a quality of life item that people can say, ‘I feel better.’ These types of things show the quality of our character.”

Rear Admiral (retired) Burt Johnston, serving as the YMCA Committee Chair, expressed gratitude to the Maryland delegation for the crucial funding and lauded the collaborative spirit of the community. He emphasized the importance of the YMCA in providing a support system for families and youth.

Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, shared personal stories about the impact of the YMCA on his life and the lives of others. He praised the unwavering support of community members and leaders, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the YMCA.

“The YMCA turns no one away due to any financial limitations,” Gill said. “We are creating a place where everyone is welcome and connected. This will forever change our community for the better.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt address from Anthony Branch, former treasurer of the Saint Mary’s County NAACP, who highlighted the YMCA’s role in furthering the organization’s mission and enhancing the community’s well-being.

With the presentation of the $850,000 check and a series of group photos, the ceremony marked a significant achievement for Saint Mary’s County. The new YMCA promises to be a hub of activity, community spirit, and support for generations to come.

