Traffic Stop in Calvert County Leads to Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges

On June 12, 2024, Bryan Steve Velasquez, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested following a traffic stop that uncovered drugs and a loaded handgun in his vehicle, according to court documents.

At approximately 11:49 AM, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Lewis responded to a report of a disabled blue Acura Integra on the shoulder near South Solomons Island Road and Oakland Hall Road. The vehicle had two flat tires, and the driver appeared to be under the influence.

Upon arrival, Deputy First Class Idol made initial contact with Velasquez, who displayed several signs of impairment. Despite his condition, Velasquez was not initially arrested for driving under the influence due to the circumstances at the scene. However, his vehicle required towing, and during this process, officers noted his bloodshot and glassy eyes, constricted pupils, and slurred speech. Velasquez was argumentative and accused the officers of racial profiling and violating his rights.

When the tow truck arrived, Velasquez attempted to drive his vehicle closer to it, disregarding instructions from the officers. This action led to his arrest. Velasquez resisted, pulling away and yelling profanities as officers attempted to handcuff him.

During the search incident to arrest, Deputy First Class Lewis discovered a plastic tube with heroin residue in Velasquez’s pocket and a firearm holster in his waistband. Upon questioning, Velasquez indicated that the firearm was in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the Acura Integra revealed a black Glock 43X 9mm handgun concealed in the dashboard area. The firearm, loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds, was hidden in a manner that suggested an attempt to avoid detection. Additionally, a strip of burnt tinfoil, typically used to inhale drugs, was found under the driver’s side floor mat.

Velasquez has been charged with multiple offenses, including:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Up to 500 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Handgun in Vehicle: Up to five years in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle: Up to five years in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance: Specific penalties not listed.

Directing and Permitting Highway Vehicle Operation Contrary to Law: $290 fine.

Reckless Driving: $510 fine.

Negligent Driving: $240 fine.

Displaying Registration Plates Issued for Another Vehicle: $70 fine.

Driving Without Current Tags: $70 fine.

Unauthorized Display and Use of Registration Plates: $290 fine.

Velasquez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for booking and processing. During the ride, he continued to display aggressive behavior, banging his head against the cage of the patrol car and yelling profanities.

