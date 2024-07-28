Waldorf Man Charged with Theft of Toyota Prius Stolen from Saint Mary’s County

Anthony Kavon Brown, 24, of Waldorf, has been formally charged with the theft of a red 2014 Toyota Prius, valued at approximately $12,000. According to court documents, the incident occurred on July 24, 2024.

The case began when PFC Mayhew of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling on Bannister Circle around 9:14 AM. The license plate reader on his vehicle alerted him to a potential stolen vehicle, a red Toyota Prius with Washington a state registration.

After briefly losing sight of the Prius, PFC Mayhew located it parked on Hamilton Place. Upon verifying the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) with communications, it was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Saint Mary’s County.

PFC Mayhew set up surveillance on the Prius, waiting for the operator to return. Approximately ten minutes later, the vehicle began to move. PFC Mayhew followed the vehicle, which drove along Bannister Circle and turned into Hunt Place, eventually stopping. When PFC Mayhew activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit through several streets.

The chase continued along Bannister Circle, onto Rookewood Place, across a grass area onto Reeves Place, and finally stopping on Ruston Place. The vehicle came to a halt on a bike path near a wooded area behind Eva Turner Elementary School. All passengers within the vehicle fled on foot towards Rock Court. PFC Behm and his K9 unit tracked the suspects back to Hunt Place, where the vehicle initially fled.

During the search, a local resident reported seeing two males jump a fence into his backyard and walk towards St. Ignatius. Reviewing the resident’s camera footage, PFC Behm identified one of the males as being injured.

The injured suspect, later identified as Anthony Kavon Brown through law enforcement databases, was found on Bannister Circle.

Upon being detained by officers, Brown was found to have a set of Toyota keys with a fob matching the stolen Prius. PFC Mayhew confirmed the keys started the stolen vehicle.