Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center Following Collision with Deer in Hughesville

July 27, 2024

In the early hours of July 27th, 2024, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a severe motorcycle accident on Burnet Store Road.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m., and involved a single-vehicle collision where a motorcycle struck a deer, resulting in the rider being ejected from the vehicle.

The initial response included Squad 2, Chief 2B, EMS Chief 2A, and Paramedic Ambulance 27.

Upon arrival, Squad 2 assessed the scene and quickly found the rider suffered significant injuries. Chief 2B arrived shortly after and took command of the incident. Recognizing the critical condition of the rider, Squad 2 requested a helicopter for rapid transport to a trauma center.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command dispatched Trooper 2 to the scene. The patient was transported to the SMECO landing site, where Engine Tanker 2 had established a secure landing zone.

The patient was flown to an area trauma center for advanced medical care. The emergency response operation, led by Chief 2B, lasted approximately an hour.




