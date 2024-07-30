Joint Law Enforcement Effort Tackles Unlawful Exhibition Driving in Maryland

In response to growing concerns over unlawful large-scale exhibition driving events, the Maryland Department of State Police, in collaboration with partner law enforcement agencies, has charged several individuals.

Since its inception in June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has targeted the investigation and disruption of exhibition driving events, commonly referred to as “takeovers.”

These illegal activities involve blocking public roads to perform dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage, and endangering public safety. The task force’s swift and coordinated efforts have been essential in combating these events, which have surged in popularity due to social media.

In July, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force intervened in three separate car rallies across Prince George’s County, including areas in Laurel, Greenbelt, Beltsville, and Upper Marlboro. These interventions were based on tips from the public and strategic monitoring of social media platforms where these events are often organized.

As a result of the task force’s efforts, six individuals have been charged either through a criminal summons or an arrest warrant.

Individuals Charged

Terrel Marshall, 22, of Suitland

Alex Agustin, 22, of Laurel

Kyle Allen, 24, of Lanham

Jarard Walters, 21, of Essex

Malik Coleman, 24, of Baltimore

London Flores, 19, of Silver Spring

All were charged in connection with illegal exhibition driving events in Prince George’s County. Specific charges include reckless driving, disturbing the peace, property damage, and participating in an unauthorized event on public roads. The task force continues to investigate potential additional charges, such as conspiracy and endangerment.



The task force has implemented increased patrols in identified hotspots, utilizing a combination of marked and unmarked vehicles to detect and deter illegal activities. Comprehensive investigations are ongoing to identify and charge all involved parties.

This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement, with officers conducting traffic stops, vehicle inspections, and sobriety checks. The initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators extends to tracing organizers and participants through digital forensics and social media analysis.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is a coalition comprising the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police, and police departments from Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

Their concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts are strategically conducted in areas where these incidents are most prevalent, proving instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

The task force’s efforts are not just about enforcement but also about public education. Campaigns are being launched to inform the public about the dangers of exhibition driving and the legal consequences of participating in such events. Community outreach programs aim to engage with youth and car enthusiasts to promote safe and legal alternatives.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force remains committed to mitigating the impact of these hazardous events on public safety, aiming to create a safer environment for all Maryland residents. The task force’s work is ongoing, with plans to expand surveillance and increase collaboration with federal agencies to address this growing issue comprehensively.