St. Mary’s County Commissioners Celebrate Local Little League Teams’ Success

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners convened on Tuesday July 23, 2024, to recognize the exceptional achievements of several local Little League teams. The meeting, led by Commissioner President Randy Guy, was marked by heartfelt proclamations and celebrations of the young athletes’ hard work and dedication.

The commissioners, including Eric Colvin, Mike Hewitt, Mike Alderson Jr., and Scott Ostrom, along with County Administrator David Weiskopf, Recorder Julia Burch, and Communications Director Jenna Guzman, were present to honor the Saint Mary’s Little League teams.

The meeting began with an invocation and pledge led by Commissioner Colvin. He emphasized the importance of lifting up the nation, state, county, and its residents, seeking guidance and inspiration for the day’s work. Following this, the commissioners proceeded to the main agenda, starting with the approval of the consent agenda.

The highlight of the meeting was the recognition of the Saint Mary’s Little League teams for their outstanding performances in the 2024 state tournaments. Commissioner Guy started the ceremony by calling up the Saint Mary’s Little League 8-10 Softball All-Star Team, managed by Layne Viselli with assistants Krista Farmer and Elisa Nickerson. The team members were celebrated for their hard work, dedication, and significant achievements, advancing to the state level after winning the district tournament.

Next, Commissioner Colvin honored the 8-10 Baseball All-Star Team, managed by RJ Beane with assistants Brian Berry and Tyler Ellis. The team members introduced themselves and were commended for their remarkable journey to the state tournament.

Commissioner Hewitt then recognized the Junior Softball All-Star Team, led by manager Zach Roycroft and assistants Matt Stanley and Sean Robichaud. The team was praised for their exceptional teamwork and dedication, advancing to the state tournament after a successful district performance.

Commissioner Ostrom followed by honoring the Junior Baseball All-Star Team, managed by Keith Brooks with assistants Mark Brooks and Jeff Carey. The team members, including Zell Kusiak, Dalton Kucharczyk, and others, were celebrated for their resilience and determination, overcoming challenges to excel in the state tournament.

Lastly, Commissioner Alderson recognized the Majors Softball All-Star Team, managed by Jason Zonka with assistants Josh Obermeyer and Mark Cusick. The team members were acknowledged for their hard work and successful season, advancing to the state tournament.

Throughout the ceremony, the commissioners and coaches expressed gratitude for the support of parents, coaches, and the Saint Mary’s Little League organization. They highlighted the importance of community involvement and the positive impact of youth sports on the athletes and the community.

Commissioner Hewitt remarked, “It’s a great day to see this many people out supporting what these kids have accomplished. It’s really special for me, too, because my granddaughter started Biddy Ball this year. I’m hoping to see her up here one of these days.”

The meeting concluded with a break to allow attendees to take photos and celebrate the achievements of the young athletes. The commissioners expressed their pride and joy in recognizing the hard work and dedication of the Saint Mary’s Little League teams.

The Commissioners of Saint Mary’s County continue to support local youth programs and recognize the importance of fostering community spirit through sports and other activities. The meeting served as a reminder of the positive impact of community involvement and the dedication of young athletes, their families, and coaches.